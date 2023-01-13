TikToker Jasmine Chiswell Reveals How Her Nipple Fell Off

TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell is getting into the nitty-gritty of her nipple injury.

In case you missed it, the controversial Marilyn Monroe impersonator recently went viral after revealing that her nipple fell off while she was breastfeeding her 12-month-old son with Maverick McNeilly, Midnight McNeilly.

"I have been breastfeeding my baby for almost a year," as Chiswell told her 16.4 million TikTok followers last week, explaining that while Midnight has tried to bite her before, the only difference is that he now has eight teeth.

"I was breastfeeding him like normal late at night... and he bit down on my nipple literally with all of his teeth and pulls," she continued. "Not gonna lie my pain tolerance is quite high now that I've had a baby, but me being me I just thought the pain was coming from a usual bite, so I went back to sleep."

Chiswell then said she finally realized something was wrong after her husband noticed the blood on her shirt the next morning, leading her to discover that "the tip of my nipple was hanging off."

"I instantly screamed," she said, though she went on to add that she's been "warned that this could happen."

"I know that sounds so crazy but after freaking out, I put a bandage on it and an ice pack and apparently it will stick itself back together," Chiswell said, before providing some other grisly details in her latest video about the injury.

"Basically I got told it will stick itself back together so I kid you not they were not lying," she reiterated, while also saying that while her nipple is bruised and "crusty." But thankfully, it's apparently still "stuck together."

You can listen to Chiswell detail the horrific incident in her two explanation video below.