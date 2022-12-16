Janet Jackson is ready to share the good times again. On the TODAY show, Jackson shared plans for her upcoming Together Again tour.

For the first time since 2017, Janet Jackson is returning to the stage, this time with special guest Ludacris.

“I feel great, we’re so excited,” she told TODAY hosts. “It’s gonna be a fun time with Ludacris as a special guest…You know, I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. Thought it would be a lot of fun.”

The tour will travel across North America with one of pop's most iconic princesses gracing iconic stages from Madison Square Garden to the Hollywood Bowl come April 2023.

But wait, there’s more! Janet Jackson also announced, through the momentary vocal loss we hope she’ll recover from before the tour kicks off, that she also has new music to share.

“There is new music,” she coyly confirmed. “A lot of fans have been saying, ‘Where’s the new music? When are we gonna get new music?’ So there will be new music.”

Whining does go a long way. But there may be a long way to go for details on Jackson’s new music. Jackson did not share details on when she plans to release, but beggars can’t be choosers. Her last single was with Daddy Yankee in 2018 and her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable, was released in 2015.

While Jackson has always been seen as one of the most iconic and influential pop stars of all time, it's just recently that she's been getting her flowers. Her Lifetime documentary, Janet Jackson, reignited the conversation. Fans heard Jackson’s first-person account of childhood fame, her relationship with her father, Joe, the abuse allegations against her brother, Michael Jackson, and the 2004 Super Bowl which led to the expansive singer being pigeon-holed as a sex symbol.

An awe-striking performer, Jackson will certainly stun again on the Together Again tour and stir up the state of pop music with whatever she has on the way.