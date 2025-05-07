J Balvin's Met Gala Photo Diary in Marc Jacobs
On Monday night, J Balvin attended his third Met Gala with his partner Valentina Ferrer.
He made his Met Gala debut in 2021 in Moschino and returned in 2022 in a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. For this year’s Met Gala theme — “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity — the Colombian singer wore a custom pink wool three-piece suit with a matching hat.
Below, J Balvin takes us along with him to the biggest night in fashion, from The Carlyle Hotel to inside the The Metropolitan Museum of Art, an exclusive photo diary.
Photography: Anthony Tudesco
