Valentina Ferrer Takes Us Backstage at J Balvin's Barclays Show

J Balvin ’s “Back to the Rayo” tour is part victory lap, part rebirth. After a quiet stretch and a few loose singles — like last year’s “ Gaga ” and “ Triple S ” — the reggaetón star is stepping back into the spotlight on his own terms. At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, that meant a packed arena, heavy fog, flashing strobes and a surprise Ed Sheeran cameo. But for Valentina Ferrer , the night started much earlier — with glam, her sleepy dog Akira and a suitcase full of silver chains.

The international model and longtime partner to Balvin has been front row for every show, often literally. For their NYC stop, she brought her parents (in town from Argentina), a corset and her camera. A backstage regular by now, Ferrer moves through the pre-show blur with a kind of quiet confidence — equal parts seasoned fashion pro and proud girlfriend. In between outfit checks and Ed sightings, she’s also just soaking it all in. “So special supporting my partner and seeing him do what he loves every night on tour,” she tells PAPER.

Her snapshots show the chaos and calm in equal measure: tiny rituals, backstage chaos, dancing in the crowd and a few run-ins. There’s Akira under the glam chair, J and Ed laughing mid-convo and Valentina swaying in the wings, caught up in the music. It's a reminder that even on the biggest nights, it’s the little moments that stay with you.

Below, Ferrer takes us behind the scenes of a night full of music, movement and love — from her point of view.

Here’s my look for tonight’s show – all black with silver accessories!