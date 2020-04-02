Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

Did Carole Baskin really kill her husband? Peyton and Justin talk pits and peaks of the week, and are then joined by comedians Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan to discuss Joe Exotic's fashion choices and other highlights from Netflix's Tiger King.

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts