Ina Garten and her husband of 58 years still know how to keep things exciting.

According to E! News, the Barefoot Contessa herself iis a featured guest on an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which she talks about her five-decade relationship with Jeffrey Garten and the importance of communication. Even when his messages sometimes "go astray."

As host Drew Barrymore explained, Jeffrey apparently used to send Ina love letters during his time in the army and was rumored to still send her the occasional "love text" when they're apart, which was confirmed by the former Food Network star. However, Ina also reportedly went on to reveal that there have been times when Jeffrey has sent "them to the wrong person." And the most memorable instance of this? Definitely the time he accidentally sexted her longtime publicist.

"My dear friend, who's also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," as Ina laughed.

"She was like, 'Woah.' She sent back, 'I don't think this was meant for me,'" she continued, before saying she "imagined" the text made her publicist turned "bright red."

Ina is set to appear on the November 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In the meantime though, you can read E! News' entire report here.