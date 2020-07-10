LGBTQ+ artist nonprofit Queer|Art has launched a new annual grant for Black trans women visual artists.

Developed in partnership with Aaryn Lang, Serena Jara, and Mariette Pathy Allen, the Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Women Visual Artists will be awarded to artists with an existing body of work with the hopes of shedding "light on the under-recognized contributions of Black trans women visual artists and provides critical support to their continuing work."

Additionally, this year's grant will also be judged by visual narrator Texas Isaiah, multidisciplinary artist Kiyan Williams, artist/DJ Juliana Huxtable, and Thelma Golden, who is the Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem. Alongside $10,000, recipients of the grant will also receive professional development resources and guidance.

"This grant is the first to be offered specifically for Black transgender women and femmes in support of their path within visual arts. I believe that it will have an important impact on the artists themselves and their influence on the art world," as Pathy Allen — the noted visual artist whose work has been "focused on expanding cultural consciousness around gender and transformation" and is funding the grant — said.

Furthermore, Lang explained that the grant "also seeks to confront the systemic barriers that deny [Black trans women] artistic opportunities and a sustainable craft."

"By supporting this grant, Mariette Pathy Allen challenges herself and the art industry to see Black trans women as more than mere subjects," Lang added, "While forging a new pathway for visual artists within this community to thrive."

Applications are open to U.S.-based Black trans women and trans femme artists until August 30, 2020. For more information about applying, contact Illuminations Grant Manager Ray Ferreira at rferreira@queer-art.org.