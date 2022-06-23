This is not a drill: Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the film will follow the President Snow we all know — and hate — long before the original trilogy takes place, and its cast is even shaping up to rival Barbie’s. The most recent cast member to be announced, Schafer, will be joining West Side Story “it” couple Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera, as well as The Gilded Age’s Tom Blyth as the evil dictator himself.

The actress will portray stylist and queen of body mods Tigris — who is also Snow’s cousin and mentor. Thankfully, since Schafer is no stranger to roles where she gets close to an evil snake — *cough* Nate Jacobs *cough* — we have no doubt she will do the dystopian furry justice.

Had the Euphoria star been a bigger name in 2012, she would’ve also been a great contender for one of the original trilogy’s best characters: Foxface. And with a name like “Hunter,” who knows? Maybe she would’ve even made it a bit further in the Games.

With both this prequel and Disney+’s Percy Jackson series expected to arrive sometime next year, 2023 is already shaping up to be huge for people who had no friends in middle school. So braid your hair and dig up your Mockingjay pins — if the prequel has even a fraction of the action of Lexi’s play, it’ll be worth a watch.