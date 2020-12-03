Catherine O'Hara's 'Home Alone' TikTok Is Going Viral

Nothing screams "holiday season" like Home Alone. So naturally, when Catherine O'Hara (thee Kate McCallister) posted a TikTok recreating her iconic airport scene from the 1990 classic — the internet went crazy.

The video is a side by side duet of O'Hara and the clip in which O'Hara's character realizes her youngest child, Kevin, was left behind and not in fact on the family trip — erupting with a full-bodied "Kevin!"

Garnering 3.5 million views and over 437,000 likes thus far, the video resonated with '90s nostalgics and O'Hara fans alike — though it seems some were just discovering their favorite Moire Rose from Schitt's Creek has an even longer, more iconic filmography than they realized.

Regardless, thank you Catherine O'Hara for this early holiday present. It's perfect.