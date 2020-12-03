Catherine O'Hara's 'Home Alone' TikTok Is Going Viral

Nothing screams "holiday season" like Home Alone. So naturally, when Catherine O'Hara (thee Kate McCallister) posted a TikTok recreating her iconic airport scene from the 1990 classic — the internet went crazy.
The video is a side by side duet of O'Hara and the clip in which O'Hara's character realizes her youngest child, Kevin, was left behind and not in fact on the family trip — erupting with a full-bodied "Kevin!"
I can't stop watching this
Garnering 3.5 million views and over 437,000 likes thus far, the video resonated with '90s nostalgics and O'Hara fans alike — though it seems some were just discovering their favorite Moire Rose from Schitt's Creek has an even longer, more iconic filmography than they realized.
I just found out that Kevin's mom in Home Alone.. and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.. are played by the same actress 🤯
Wait till they find out she's Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas
HOW ARE PEOPLE JUST FINDING THIS OUT NOW?! home alone 1&2 (she didn't leave kevin for nothing), beetlejuice, nightm…
Regardless, thank you Catherine O'Hara for this early holiday present. It's perfect.
