The cool kids are all grown up, and they’re wearing Coach. The brand has just come off two hot collaborations — one with Tom Wesselmann’s artwork and a NYFW Nolita pop-up with artists Mint+Serf, which is open through September 18 — and the new collection didn't disappoint. This season, Coach put on its Spring 2023 runway show at the Park Avenue Armory, with everyone turning out to support.

Guests in the front row included pop stars Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Conan Gray and K-pop artist Holland. Noah Beck and Wisdom Kaye from TikTok were also in attendance, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria. But the celebrities didn’t stop there: the show also featured a surprise closing walk from Lil Nas X, who has been announced as an official ambassador for the brand.

Inside the Armory, Coach built a massive suburban landscape runway, where models initially walked past street lamps and bus stop benches carrying balloons, guitars and even dogs. The first segment of the show felt very Truman Show-esque, watching the models in Coach’s classic tan trenches go about daily activities, such as Voguing in the park.

The collection reinvented many of Coach’s classic pieces, bringing an updated edge to the traditionally preppy brand. While baby-doll dresses and Mary Janes were still very much present, chinos were swapped for leather studded shorts, loafers for pre-scuffed high tops and backpacks for distressed patchwork messenger bags. School is out, permanently.

After the show, PAPER caught up backstage with Holland to pick his brain on Fashion Week and his time in New York.

How are you liking NYFW so far?

I love it, I’ve always loved fashion. Honestly, I’m a little tired but trying my best. This is my first New York Fashion Week

No way! Is this really your first? What do you think of it so far?

Well, seven years ago I came to New York, alone as a teenager. It was different.

It’s a big place to come alone! Yeah, but now I can drink and go clubbing! So the difference is funny.

That’s definitely a big plus coming back. Has there been a favorite part or show from this week? Obviously, Coach and I’m looking forward to the Vogue x Coach party later tonight and the Peter Do show tomorrow. It’s so cool how big the scale of everything is.

The stage was huge, I was surprised. Did you have a favorite look from the show?

Everything was so cute, but I really like the "C" varsity sweaters. Reminded me of a very American, very school-like uniform. [Holland shows Look 37, specifically]

Did you get to say hi to Lil Nas X at all after the show? Hopefully at the afterparty!