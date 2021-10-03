Harry Styles has never really had to explain his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.” Listeners were quick to figure out the NSFW meaning behind the catchy tune’s lyrics. But it’s nice to hear the singer himself come out and confirm what we were all already thinking.

Related | Harry Styles Is Officially the PG King

Styles has never directly addressed questions regarding the song. During his video for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, he explained the writing process saying that there was merely a Richard Brautigan book entitled In Watermelon Sugar in the room and thought “That would sound cool.”

And in a 2019 interview with Apple Music, he was asked if it was about "the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure." He responded, "Is that what it's about? I don't know."

Related | Harry Styles May Be Launching His Own Beauty Brand

​But during his tour stop at in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, he spoke directly and spelled it out plain and clearly for everyone in the crowd. “It's about the sweetness of life,” he said. But then he asked the audience to sing a few lines and continued, "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant.”

The crowd went crazy and cheered excitedly at this admission. And videos of Styles have already circulated online, much to the joy of fans.