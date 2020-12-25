Harry Styles fans are freaking out over the possibility that Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is starring in his new music video.
According to reports, it all started yesterday after a leaked video of the two — which appears to be for Fine Line's "Treat People With Kindness" — surfaced online. Set in what looks to be a 1920s-style nightclub, the black-and-white clip sees Styles taking Waller-Bridge's hand while singing, and it's pretty suave to say the least.
That said, all the speculation surrounding the video has sent fans into overdrive, with many expressing their excitement over the potential casting. Not only that, but the Fleabag Twitter account also fed into the frenzy by responding to news with a simple, "Harry finally getting the love he deserves."
Granted, neither Styles nor Waller-Bridge have commented on the news yet. In the meantime though, you can see how fans are reacting to the rumored collab, below.
