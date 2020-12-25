Harry Styles fans are freaking out over the possibility that Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is starring in his new music video.

According to reports, it all started yesterday after a leaked video of the two — which appears to be for Fine Line's "Treat People With Kindness" — surfaced online. Set in what looks to be a 1920s-style nightclub, the black-and-white clip sees Styles taking Waller-Bridge's hand while singing, and it's pretty suave to say the least.

That said, all the speculation surrounding the video has sent fans into overdrive, with many expressing their excitement over the potential casting. Not only that, but the Fleabag Twitter account also fed into the frenzy by responding to news with a simple, "Harry finally getting the love he deserves."

Harry finally getting the love he deserves. pic.twitter.com/bAuJtrOpwl — Fleabag (@fleabag) December 24, 2020

Granted, neither Styles nor Waller-Bridge have commented on the news yet. In the meantime though, you can see how fans are reacting to the rumored collab, below.

if you told me yesterday that harry was gonna release tpwk mv with phoebe waller-bridge in it i would laugh at your face but stanning harry is full of surprises — cassᴴ (@goIdendarlings) December 24, 2020

i'm really getting a tpwk music video and harry and phoebe waller bridge content pic.twitter.com/cxL930Js3S — zo! (@kissyrry) December 23, 2020

phoebe waller-bridge in a harry styles music video?!?!???)&)£((£;&;&(&? pic.twitter.com/qvv8pH9wCc — mary (@sapphicpoppins) December 23, 2020

oh to be phoebe waller bridge dancing with harry in a mv — humaira (@humairanad) December 24, 2020

i think harry will post a picture of him and phoebe when the mv is out....shaking and crying — cassᴴ (@goIdendarlings) December 24, 2020

goodnight to sir harry styles and ms phoebe waller bridge. & also to my fellow tpwk stans, our time is coming, and we are WINNING ✨ pic.twitter.com/ImdDcw3T2E — jas 🦭 (@hesitions) December 24, 2020