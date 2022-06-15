The girls are fighting. In a now-deleted video, a TikTok user who attended Harry Styles’ June 11 show at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland said “anyone else traumatised by mitski at Harry styles” with the caption “no bcos wtf was that.” Unsurprisingly, Mitski fans are not happy.

In addition to the original TikTok claiming that the “Nobody” singer — who is known for her interpretive dances and unique performances — “traumatised” them, other attendees reportedly called her “scary,” and videos from the concert show Styles’ fans laughing and talking throughout her set.

Others came for Styles and his fans with a “this you?” approach, making fun of his fashion choices and past photoshoots. (The infamous “Pilgrim Harry” photo from the Fine Line photoshoot came up more than once.)

Including the Glasgow show, Mitski is the opening act for five of Styles’ Love on Tour shows at three different stadiums throughout the United Kingdom. Blood Orange, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg — whose song “Wet Dream” was recently covered by Styles — and several other artists will be supporting the singer at different points during the tour.

Hopefully, Styles' fanbase will follow their own motto moving forward and treat Mitski and the rest of the Love on Tour openers with kindness — and basic respect.