Halsey Makes Her Runway Show Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Singer? Yes. Runway model? We’re getting there! Halsey made her catwalk debut, and it was wild.

On Thursday in Paris, Halsey closed designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat’s Fall 2023 show at the nightclub Le Carmen. She sported a sheer leopard print bodysuit and long skirt with a bold smokey eye and her freshly dyed platinum blonde locks in a headscarf. It was giving Mary-Kate Olsen in Beastly.

The day before the show, Halsey teased fans that something exciting was brewing. She posted a photo on Instagram with a caption “let the games begin. PFW.” Halsey has been a regular at Fashion Week before, attending shows by Chanel, Tom Ford and the late Vivienne Westwood. She’d also performed at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the 2019 Savage X Fenty show. Now, she’s checked every box.

Pressiat designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat taking his finale bow with Halsey.

"I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! Special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek."

Pressiat has referred to Halsey as his “muse.” The pair has worked together before with Halsey wearing his designs to the 2022 Grammys.