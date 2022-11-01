Calling all saints, sinners, witches, warlocks and witch-tokkers alike! All Hallows' Eve was upon us, and while the living may not be walking among the dead (that we know of), this year's Halloween looks had us dying.

Starting the Halloweekend off in style, Lizzo had us in stitches with her recreation of Marge Simpson...meets Family Guy? The comment section may have been confused, but it was the crossover we needed.

@lizzo The crossover episode you been waiting for

Kim Kardashian went as Mystique and then shattered the mystery by showing up to Tracee Ellis-Ross' (non-costume) birthday in the blue body suit.

Latto was wifey material.

"That Girl" Lori Harvey channeled Beyoncé as an homage to the person she loves most: "Me, Myself and I."

Addison Rae was extremely meta in a Fame Monster-era Lady Gaga get-up.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's costume was a hit (off of Megan Fox's chest).

And the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, turned heads with a very grotesque, realistic and large worm costume.

Instagram creators put their own spin on things. Watching New York found the best hidden gem Halloweekend looks.

Bronx-native activist Miss Abolition took the opportunity to raise awareness about trans healthcare.

Queer match-maker and event planner Jo Widney reclaimed the green M&M.

And of course, the pop culture references were our favorites of the weekend, featuring everything from the redundant "sexy Nathan Fielder" to a few too many Julia Foxes.

@andjustlikematt I am …. Bella Hadid…. (for Halloween). 🤍 Not my usual SATC content but here I am none the less. ✨ #bellahadid #coperni #kineuphorics #halloween #halloweencostume #satc @Bella Hadid @coperni @Kin Euphorics 🌸

@catquinn Heartbreak feels good in a place like this @amctheatres @Nicole Kidman 🫡 Nicole Kidman AMC ad costume for Halloween 2022. #amc #nicolekidman #nicolekidmanamc #nicolekidmanamcad #nicolekidmantiktok #halloween #halloween2022

@griffinmaxwellbrooks Julia & Julia & Julia & Julia & Julia @N8 @Jonathan De Tullio @jake cornish