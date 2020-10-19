A wall of butter-hued fuzz was spotted wandering around the concrete jungle over the weekend, and inside its wooly enclave was none other than the midriff queen herself Hailey Baldwin Bieber. (And by the looks of her baseball cap, a Coors Light aficionado?)

The floor-length number in question comes by way of Bottega Veneta, making its debut at the brand's Fall 2020 show in Milan earlier this year. With its plush Teddy bear warmth and exaggerated fringe, this chaotic outerwear staple could too could be yours for a cool $9,450.

Naturally, Bieber paired hers with her signature baggy jeans, white sneakers and yes, another crop top. She whipped out the shearling statement piece for a quick coffee run (at least three orders were taken), a fitting style choice given the weather in SoHo last Saturday was in the low 50s.

It's a rare street-style sighting of ready-to-wear for Bottega Veneta, which under Creative Director Daniel Lee has been known more for its paparazzi-bait accessories like its Pouches and Casette bags. On the runway, the coat made an appearance twice — one with a fringed knit dress and another with neutral trousers and a button-down shirt — which you can see, below.