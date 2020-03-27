Fashion houses worldwide have been stepping up to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including Gucci. The Italian luxury house is now partnering with the World Health Organization to help spread useful information about the virus. The start of that partnership sees the WHO taking over Gucci's social channels today (March 27) to help inform viewers about what they can do to protect their health and well-being.

In a recent Instagram post, Gucci also revealed that they would be giving just over $2.2 million (2 million euros) to fight COVID-19.

Related | How Fashion Is Fighting Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

The donation will be split between two crowdfunding campaigns: the Italian Civil Protection Department and the United Nations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Each donation will then be matched by Facebook. This follows the announcement that Gucci's parent company, Kerig, would be creating surgical masks and medical overalls in France.

Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and the President and CEO Marco Bizzarri released a statement about their relief efforts. "Gucci has created a world, open and free: a Gucci global community," it reads. "We ask all of you to be the changemakers in this crisis, to stand together with us in the fight against the coronavirus. We are all in this together."

You can use the Donate Sticker in Gucci's Instagram Stories to give to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, or visit gucci.forfunding.it to donate to the Italian Civil Protection Department.