For the past 9 months, Balenciaga has topped Lyst's ranking of the world's hottest fashion brands, which the global shopping platform compiles each quarter for its Lyst Index report.

The French fashion house had some of the biggest headlines of the past year thanks to creative director Demna work, with big cultural moments such as the Simpsons show, Crocs collab and its first haute couture collection in 50+ years all helping the brand dominate the fashion conversation.

But for Q2 of 2022 (April-June), fellow Kering label Gucci overtook Balenciaga for the number one spot (just barely, though — the latter is still at number two). The Lyst report cited things like its Adidas collection, Harry Styles collaboration and the "Cosmogonie" Resort show in Puglia as factors that helped it propel to the top spot.

Lyst says that the Adidas launch in June contributed to a 286% increase in Gucci searches in the 48 hours after its debut. The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker ranked number 2 on Lyst's separate "hottest women's products" list. (Lyst tracks brand and product heat by taking into account consumer shopper behavior, on and off-platform searches, product views and sales and social media engagement.)

Balenciaga's highlights, meanwhile, include its New York Stock Exchange show, second Yeezy Gap drop and its viral "extra destroyed" sneakers. Other brands that moved up this quarter include Dolce & Gabbana, which climbed seven spots in part due to the infamous Kravis wedding, and Diesel, who entered the top 10 thanks to demand for its 1DR bag seen on Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

See the entire Lyst Index for Q2, below.

Courtesy of Lyst

