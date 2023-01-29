Sabato De Sarno Named Creative Director at Gucci

Gucci has found its new creative director: Sabato De Sarno.

The decision was announced by Gucci's parent company, Italian luxury house Kerig, on Saturday, January 28. De Sarno, who is fashion director for men's and women's ready to wear at Valentino, will take the reins from Alessandro Michele, who held the position since 2015, and will be responsible for shaping the brand's creative vision across all collections.

"I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci," De Sarno said via a press release. "I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand."

During Michele's seven-year tenure, Gucci reached a younger audience, tapping into timely cultural conversations with gender-fluid apparel and campaigns featuring the likes of Harry Styles. Ahead of his departure in November 2022, WWD reported that Michele had resisted requests "to initiate a strong design shift" towards traditional luxury consumers.

Born in Naples, De Sarno appears to be a natural successor, having spent time working on Valentino, which has maintained a more traditionalist approach, under long-time creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Prior to Valentino, the 39-year-old did time at Parada and Dolce & Gabbana.

"Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, [Sabato] brings with him a vast and relevant experience," said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci. "I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter, reinforcing the House’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage."

De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023. See the full statement below.