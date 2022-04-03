The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place in Las Vegas this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and we'll be tracking down all outfits celebrities are wearing on the red carpet. We'll be updating this story with the latest looks from the 2022 Grammys red carpet throughout the night.
Lady Gaga in Armani Privé
Chloe Bailey in Valentino
Jared Leto in Gucci
Mickey Guyton in Ashish
Justin Bieber in Balenciaga
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
H.E.R. in Dundas
Dua Lipa in vintage Versace
Kid Laroi in Saint Laurent
Tinashe in GCDS
Megan thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli
Lil Nas X in Balmain
Halsey in Pressiat
Saweetie in Valentino
Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Chrissy Tiegen in Nicole + Felicia Couture
Maren Morris in Dolce & Gabbana
Valentina Ferrer in Givenchy
Black Coffee in custom Amiri
St. Vincent in Gucci
Billie Eilish in Rick Owens
Brandi Carlile in Boss
Rachel Zegler in Dior Haute Couture
Sofia Carson in Valentino
Tiffany Haddish in custom Prada
BTS in Louis Vuitton
Lily Aldrige in Nensi Dojaka
Billy Porter in Valentino
Addison Rae in Nili Lotan
Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace and Coperni bag
Petra Collins in Versace
Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner in Valentino Haute Couture
Laverne Cox in John Galliano
Photos via Getty