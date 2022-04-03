The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place in Las Vegas this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and we'll be tracking down all outfits celebrities are wearing on the red carpet. We'll be updating this story with the latest looks from the 2022 Grammys red carpet throughout the night.

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Chloe Bailey in Valentino

Jared Leto in Gucci

Mickey Guyton in Ashish

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

H.E.R. in Dundas

Dua Lipa in vintage Versace

Kid Laroi in Saint Laurent

Tinashe in GCDS

Megan thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Lil Nas X in Balmain

Halsey in Pressiat

Saweetie in Valentino

Carrie Underwood in Dolce & Gabbana

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Chrissy Tiegen in Nicole + Felicia Couture

Maren Morris in Dolce & Gabbana

Valentina Ferrer in Givenchy

Black Coffee in custom Amiri

St. Vincent in Gucci

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Brandi Carlile in Boss

Rachel Zegler in Dior Haute Couture

Sofia Carson in Valentino

Tiffany Haddish in custom Prada

BTS in Louis Vuitton

Lily Aldrige in Nensi Dojaka

Billy Porter in Valentino

Addison Rae in Nili Lotan

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace and Coperni bag

Petra Collins in Versace

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner in Valentino Haute Couture

Laverne Cox in John Galliano