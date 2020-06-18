Gwyneth Paltrow has a sexy, new candle for sale.

Although she's already cornered the market when it comes to eccentric home goods, the Goop founder announced that she was doubling down on her mission to keep our homes filled with uniquely scented candles — and this time, it's via an orgasm-inspired scent.

On Tuesday, Paltrow appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to debut the product and talk a little bit about the release of Goop x Heretic's infamous This Smells Like My Vagina candle — something she's since embraced as "punk rock, feminist" statement.

Granted, while she went on acknowledge that the vagina variety may not be for Fallon per se, she did tout her latest creation as the perfect couple's gift. And though she didn't go into further details about the scent itself, according to Goop's website, the orgasm candle gets its "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive" scent from notes of neroli, grapefruit, and ripe cassis berries, all mixed with hints of Turkish rose and gunpowder tea.

The candles retail at $75 via Goop's website and will begin shipping out on June 25. In the meantime though, you can watch Paltrow's interview for yourself, below.