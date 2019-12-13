This Nail Brand Topped Google's 2019 Beauty Searches

The brand, inspired by New York's "nonstop energy and wildly colorful fusion of cultures," offers a range of nail colors, and nail art designs both "direct to Independent stylists and ultimately to clients."
The top search had specifically to do with the application of "nail wraps" or nail strips, that provide base, color, and top coat "with the bonus of no drying time!" The vibrant shades further claim to offer a "glossy finish" that looks good for up to 10 days.
"With exclusive nail art designs, glitters, solids, and even French manicures, we have the most brilliant nail collections ever for whatever the mood or occasion — from fun to formal, elegant to edgy," the official description reads.
Here's the full Google End of Year beauty list:
how to apply color street nails
how to apply fake lashes
how to apply blush
how to apply toner
how to apply liquid foundation
how to apply individual lashes
how to apply coconut oil to hair
how to apply self tanner
how to apply mascarahow to apply primer
Fore more top google search trends in fashion, food, art, politics, and entertainment, click here.
Photo via Instagram