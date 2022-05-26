Gia Woods was only getting started with the first half of her two-part project, Heartbreak County, which saw the queer Persian pop star reflect on life as a Los Angeles native. The four-track EP tackled classic vices across the City of Angels — fame, sex, religion, addiction — but, as it turns out, there’s even more chaos for Woods to unfold inside Hollywood.

Today, she announces Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 and releases its lead single, “Hello,” as an introduction to the wilder, electro sounds of this next chapter. A collision of bloghouse synths and dreamy disco swells, Woods’ first track of 2022 leaves some of the gloss-pop behind as she opens up about her tumultuous dating experiences.

“Girl you were broken before we met/ I tried to warn you to save yourself/ How could I love you when I couldn’t love me first,” Woods sings on the pre-chorus, before ultimately shutting her ex down on its explosive hook: “Lovesick I’m so sick of you/ I don’t want to talk to you/ Girl what’s stuck up in your throat/ Hello, hello, hello..."

“'Hello' captures the initial feelings I felt at the beginning of my breakup — a mixture of sad and angry," Woods tells PAPER, underscoring the way she bounces between anger and introspection on the song. "One moment you think you’re on top of the world and the next moment you get knocked off and humbled very quickly.”

For the millions of viewers who were first introduced to Woods through her viral 2016 single, “Only a Girl,” Heartbreak County, Vol 2 will include a follow-up, called “Lesbionic,” that spotlights how she’s grown into her sexuality and confidence. The hypnotizing queer anthem is slated for release this June, and will surely be a contender for this year’s Pride anthem.