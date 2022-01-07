The latest in a string of collaborations between the high fashion icons formerly known as Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia, a new "secret project" called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is coming this summer.

While few details have yet to surface, Vogue reports that mononym kings Ye and Demna will meld minds for Yeezy's next Gap drop as Ye's tenure with the fashion retailer continues. After the first round of Yeezy Gap was met with such a positive response, selling out rather quickly, the two inked a 10-year deal leaving fashion fiends everywhere wondering what the next move might be. The announcement of this luxury crossover didn't disappoint.

“It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times,” Ye told Vogue, with Demna noting the common thread bonding the three entities: “I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces with Ye to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

This venture is a natural next step in solidifying Ye and Demna's working relationship, which began back in 2015 when the rapper selected the designer to be a part of his creative team for Yeezy Season 1. Ye was previously a fan of Demna’s work as co-founder of the high fashion brand Vetements.

In the years since, the two have only grown closer. Most recently, Ye tapped Demna to oversee the creative direction for the livestream and release parties of Donda that took over the internet, and various arenas, towards the end of 2021.

We won’t have to wait too long for the first drop of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. It’s reportedly expected to come out in June, with a second one a bit later in the year. Get your credit cards ready.