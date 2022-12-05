Gabourey Sidibe is finally ready to tell the world.

On Monday, December 5, the 39-year-old actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she revealed that she's been secretly married to fiancé Brandon Frankel for more than a year.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them," Sidibe said, explaining that she went to "a lot of weddings uninvited" with her mother, who was a wedding singer "Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married."

"We got married over a year ago," she added, much to the shock of talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest,.

After the two told the Oscar nominee that they were "confused," Sidibe confirmed that her marriage was "breaking news," which she also went on to address in her own Instagram post featuring their "official wedding photos."

Earlier in the show, the Precious star told Ripa and Seacrest about how the entertainment industry consultant— who she met on a dating app — quietly proposed at their home in November 2020. She then went on to revealed that their subsequent ceremony was just as low-key, performed "at the kitchen table" about four months later.

But as the actress told fans on Instagram, the pair are definitely going to have a formal ceremony to please Frankel's mother. Even though her fiancé doesn't seem as if he'd mind celebrating their union again, at least judging from his own Instagram announcement.

"SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21!," as Frankel wrote in the sweet post. "Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life."

You can watch Sidibe's surprise engagement reveal below.