People looking to do a socially-distanced staycation in Los Angeles can now do it in extravagant, nostalgic, iconic '90s fashion. The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirFresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is now a listing on Airbnb.

Thirty years since the show first aired, the doors to the mansion are open once again exclusively on the vacation rental platform. It's also the first time they're opening the place up to fans for the full experience of shooting some hoops in what would have been Will's basketball bedroom in the show, lounging around by the pool or going in for a dip, and eating in the massive property's fancy dining room.

The place is decked out with a bunch of art, family portraits, accessories, and Air Jordans reminiscent of the show. And DJ Jazzy Jeff himself will greet guests when they go to the pool area. While the rent is only $30 a night, the catch is that the house is only available for limited bookings — just five nights, for a different guest or set of guests each night.

Bookings will open on September 29th, for overnight stays on October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14. Airbnb says they'll make sure to clean and prepare the house to assure visitors' safety according to CDC guidelines.

Actor Will Smith, who posted the listing, said that the company will be making a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, "a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools." to celebrate Fresh Prince's 30th anniversary.

