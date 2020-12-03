This article is a sponsored collaboration between FILA and PAPER

For decades, FILA has been making a sizable impact across the worlds of tennis, hip-hop and a variety of fashion subcultures, helping to position it as one of the most influential sportstyle brands around. The brand's rich heritage in winter sports, such as skiing and mountaineering, continues to inform designs today and serves as a key inspiration behind its new Oceania Collection for Fall/Winter 2020.

Pieces like the Blanc Puffer Jacket, for instance, which features a graphic of a snow-capped mountain, are an homage to the expeditions undertaken by past explorers from all over the world, many of which wore FILA to reach summits and mountain tops.

Other standout items include the Grivola Shell Jacket, a protective utilitarian style in a reflective silver hue with cargo pockets, and a range of windbreakers, joggers and zip jackets rendered in camouflage prints with pops of blue and embroidered patch FILA logos.



Alongside to the cold-weather offerings, the assortment features several other building blocks and essentials that are suitable for layering like T-shirts (an all-over logo jacquard design is particularly compelling), warm pullover hoodies and a set of fleece track pants with its signature F-Box patch logos.

Another new addition is FILA's popular chunky Ray Tracer TR 2 sneaker that's been updated with new slick colorways that complement the apparel, with the lug outsole, molded logos, and mix of leather and suede all intact.

The patchworks, color-blocking and cool blue/gray tones are a recurring motif throughout and a nod to the Oceania theme. With its mix of archival references and winter sports heritage, the collection is a prime example of a modern, cold-weather offering imbued with a rich DNA that athletes and adventure-loving fans alike can truly get behind.