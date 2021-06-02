Located in the heart of Williamsburg, Bottega Veneta's pop-up store includes a bevy of the brand's most sought after handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces. Built during the end of the 19th-century, the pop-up space was originally used as a bank and later, a creative studio and artist space. The brand's padded cassettes and luxurious leathers look even better against the cold interior of the space—we love a good juxtaposition. Mixing elements of old and new, the pop-up store wholly embodies the ethos of Bottega Veneta

The store, located at 33 Grand Street, will be open until the end of September.