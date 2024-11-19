It's Called Fashion!: Rihanna Gets Into the Holiday Spirit

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see November's biggest fashion news.

Rihanna and her sons RZA and Riot are ready for the holiday season in Savage X Fenty's 2024 holiday campaign, waring the Forever Savage Hoodie Onesie matching PJs. It's the first-ever family onesies collection available in holiday-inspired prints with sizing for parents, kids, toddlers and babies. Available now at savagex.com. Photo courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Charli XCX Is the New Face of Acne Studios

In its latest campaign, Acne Studios announced Charli XCX as its latest face, in new ready-to-wear and accessories from the Spring 2025 collection. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by artist Talia Chetrit, whose work explores themes of intimacy, domesticity, sexuality and distortion. "I’ve been wearing Acne Studios forever in my personal life, and the brand has become a really important part of this album, too," Charli XCX said in a press release. "I was wearing Acne Studios whilst I was writing this record, and I’ve been wearing Acne Studios on stage throughout my tour. Their clothes are effortless and cool and always make me feel confident. It’s a dream to work with the Acne Studios team." Photography: Talia Chetrit

Emma Chamberlain and Warby Parker Team Up Again

Just one year after their first collaboration, entrepreneur and internet icon Emma Chamberlain teamed up with Warby Parker on a second collection of new limited-edition frames, featuring eight sun and optical glasses that mirror her style personalities and pay homage to her family members. The collection also comes with custom packaging and a lens cloth illustrated by Isabella Cotier. Available now at warbyparker.com. Photos courtesy of Warby Parker

Sarah Snook Stars in Stella McCartney's New Bag Campaign

Stella McCartney launched the campaign for its latest vegan bag, the Stella Ryder, featuring Sarah Snook. The Australian actor was captured alongside horses – McCartney's favorite animal, and the inspiration for the bag's curved silhouette. Available now at stellamccartney.com. Photos courtesy of Stella McCartney

Whoopi Goldberg Is the New Face of Ami

Actress, singer, producer and all-around icon Whoopi Goldberg is the new face of Ami's Fall 2024 campaign, photographed by Rahim Fortune in New-York City. In the black and white images, Goldberg wears the brand's essentials for the season: a striped suit, herringbone coat, scarf collar shirt and the 75001 sunglasses. Photography: Rahim Fortune

"Holiday Excess" in Diesel's Newest Campaign

Diesel unveiled its Holiday 2024 campaign, which the brand describes as "a cornucopia of conspicuous conviviality that encourages the rejection of restraint and the embrace of joy and excess. Especially when it comes to décor." Basically, it's holiday cheer gone mad, with models wearing looks from the brand's Spring 2025 pre-collection, and it was all done under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, with art direction by Christopher Simmonds and photography by Marili Andre. Photography: Marili Andre

Get "Wrapped in Burberry" This Holiday Season

In "Wrapped in Burberry," the brand is celebrating spending the holiday season with the people we love most, with three sets of portraits spotlighting couples, friends and family, including actors David Tennant and Alex Hassell, Nigerian-born London-based artist Slawn with his wife Tallulah Christie and their two children, and longtime clients of the brand Herschel and Lillian Stoller. Tennant and Hassell are shown with festive umbrellas and scarves in the brand’s red Check. Slawn, Tallulah and their children are decked out in Burberry Check from the Classics collection. And the Stollers both wear the classic Burberry Check. Available now at burberry.com. Photos courtesy of Burberry

Rhude announced musician YG Marley as the face of its Fall 2024 Campaign. Inspired by the natural beauty of the English Countryside, the Fall 2024 collection features pastel shades of lavender, sage green and sky blue, with pops of red and golden yellow that symbolize the optimism of the American Dream. Photos courtesy of Rhude

Rossy de Palma Stars in Bimba y Lola Holiday 2024 Campaign

For its Holiday 2024 campaign, Bimba y Lola tapped Spanish actress and model Rossy de Palma with her larger than life personality. Under the creative direction of PZ Today, a creative group headed by art director PZ Opassuksatit, the Almodóvar girl celebrates the season in her quirky way, like wearing a Christmas tree on her naked body with one of the brand's fuzzy bags in-hand. Photos courtesy of Bimba y Lola

Versace Watches Presents Its Fall 2024 Campaign