"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.

Following her fresh-faced appearances at Paris Fashion Week last September, legendary actress, author and activist Pamela Anderson is now the face of the Spring 2024 campaign for Proenza Schouler, which describes its woman as "adult, urban, intelligent, without ever sacrificing the youthful qualities of experimentation and play." Anderson is captured wearing the brand's tailoring, sleek coats, bold evening gowns and bleached denim.

Available now at proenzaschouler.com.

Photography: Davit Giorgadze

Styling: Thistle Brown

Hair: Karim Belghiran

Make up: Cyndle Komarovski

Nails: Alicia Torello