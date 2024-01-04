"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.
Following her fresh-faced appearances at Paris Fashion Week last September, legendary actress, author and activist Pamela Anderson is now the face of the Spring 2024 campaign for Proenza Schouler, which describes its woman as "adult, urban, intelligent, without ever sacrificing the youthful qualities of experimentation and play." Anderson is captured wearing the brand's tailoring, sleek coats, bold evening gowns and bleached denim.
Available now at proenzaschouler.com.
Photography: Davit Giorgadze
Styling: Thistle Brown
Hair: Karim Belghiran
Make up: Cyndle Komarovski
Nails: Alicia Torello
Calvin Klein introduces its Spring 2024 campaign with a barely dressed Jeremy Allen White of The Bear and Shameless fame. It's the actor's debut for the brand wearing some CK underwear — including new Intense Power, Micro Stretch and Micro Mesh styles along with essential Modern Cotton and Cotton Stretch styles. As a native New Yorker, it's only appropriate that Jeremy is shot in his hometown by Mert Alas to show his connection to the city while showing off his ripped bod in the brand's underwear.
Direction and photography: Mert Alas
Styling: Emmanuelle Alt