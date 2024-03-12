It's Called Fashion!: Jisoo Is the Face of Self-Portrait

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.

Last week, the London-based label self-portrait revealed South Korean pop star and member of BLACKPINK Jisoo as its latest face. It's actually the first fashion campaign Jisoo has appeared in for a contemporary fashion brand, as well as the first project she's done since she announced her own agency, Blissoo. “We first started working with Jisoo many years ago, dressing her both on and off the stage, so having her front our campaign was a natural next step," said founder and creative director Han Chong in a press release. "Watching her journey to becoming a global icon has been so inspiring not only to me, but to a legion of fans. She is a role model to so many — kind, inspiring, sensitive and a pillar of strength. I wanted her beauty, both inside and out, to be front and center of this first series of portraits we shot together in Seoul.” Photography: Yoo JiYong

Future Drops His Latest for Lanvin Lab

For his final release for Lanvin Lab, Future mixed classic streetwear and Lanvin’s couture heritage, along with a campaign starring himself and Amelia Gray.The ready-to-wear collection ranges from formal to casual, along with small leather accessories. It's all inspired by space exploration so there's reoccurring motifs like eagles, NASA and Pluto in the form of pins and patches. Lanvin Lab by Future also debuted a new sneaker silhouette called the Lanvin Cash, inspired by classic skate footwear with Jeanne Lanvin’s initials on the upper. Available now in stores and at lanvin.com. Photography: Joshua Woods

Coachtopia Launches "Lighter Bags, Brighter Futures" Starring Ariana Greenblatt

For spring, Coachtopia added actor Ariana Greenblatt to its community of cool celebs. Along with the campaign, the brand also released its latest drop of products made with either recycled, repurposed or renewable materials. "I’m excited to be a part of something that’s better for our environment," said Greenblatt in a press release. "What Coachtopia is doing is incredible and I think a lot of people are going to want to join it. They are at the forefront of this movement with their innovative designs and I’m just happy to be a part of this." Photo courtesy of Coach

RE/DONE Launches Collaboration with Pamela Anderson

RE/DONE launched their collaboration with Pamela Anderson, recalling an era of Pam’s most memorable looks but on her own terms and through her own lens. The campaign was shot by an all-female team, including Lolita Jacobs, Java Jacobs, Lea Colombo, Katie Burnett and Cyndle Komarovski. The RE/DONE & Pam collection features 25 pieces with a focus on denim and tees, utilizing eco-conscious methods like low impact washes, recycled denim and sweaters, California-grown regenerative cotton, apple-skin leather and untreated organic cotton. Available now at shopredone.com. Photography: Lea Colombo

Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster Unveil Second Collaboration

Maison Margiela and Gentle Monster announced their eyewear collaboration of 17 designs featuring new temple-less designs, leather-wrapped frames and the recognizable four white stitches. There's ten sunglasses and seven optical designs. Acetate frames come in black, white, grey, cream, transparent, tortoiseshell and even leather in black, ivory, khaki and blue.The campaign itself is inspired by the dream-like setting that inspired the narrative of the Maison Margiela Spring 2024 collection. Photography: Jordan Hemingway

Burberry Introduces Burberry Classics

Burberry introduced Burberry Classics, a curation of wardrobe staples reimagined under Burberry's aesthetic. For example, the Burberry Check is cut on the bias, updated in new color ways and printed on swimwear, nylon jackets with coordinated bottoms, cotton twill shirt dresses and tailored cotton poplin shirts. The brand's equestrian knight logo is embroidered and appliquéd on nylon jackets, cotton piqué polo shirts, cotton jersey hoodies, t-shirts and jogging pants. Plus, it's all made with at least 70 percent organic or 50 percent recycled materials. Photos courtesy of Burberry



Carine Roitfeld Releases Vintage Edit with Vestiaire Collective

Designer resale site Vestiaire Collective launched a partnership with iconic editor Carine Roitfled to highlight the platform as a destination for the world’s most desirable, rare and hard-to-find vintage items. The two worked together on a special edit of vintage pieces handpicked by Roitfeld that best reflect the personal vintage pieces in her wardrobe, including Gucci handbags and Tom Ford jackets. Photo courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Playboy and Fuerza Regida Debut Capsule Collection

Fuerza Regida, Mexican music group, joined forces with Playboy on a Spring 2024 capsule collection. From southern California, Fuerza Regida infuses their culture with California chill, which the collection hopes to captures with street style pieces. The collection includes "iced out bunny" pieces, a mansion-style robe in red silk with white Fuerza Regida and lots of tees and sweats. Photography: Walter W. Brady

Tommy Hilfiger Releases "Kendall and Friends" Spring 2024 Campaign