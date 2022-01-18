Farrah Abraham was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the Teen Mom star was taken into custody after being asked to leave the Hollywood's Grandmaster Records nightclub early Sunday morning. The arrest reportedly happened after Abraham allegedly slapped a guard and supposedly became belligerent after paramedics arrived, leading to a citizen's arrest prior to police being called.

In addition to a photo of her being restrained on the ground, the outlet also obtained video of a barefoot Abraham telling police she didn't "understand why there’s cuffs being put on me."

“I did not hit anyone," she can be heard saying. "On camera, I did not – I would never hit anyone.”

Following the incident, the reality star told TMZ that she was "maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records," claiming that she was singled out by club employees, who attacked her and filmed the altercation for the media.

"This was a private person's arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed," Abraham continued. "I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures."

Granted, this isn't the first time she's gotten in legal trouble for hitting another security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge in June 2018. She subsequently plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting police and was given two years probation and five days of community service.

In regards to this latest incident, Abraham has since been released from county jail. A court date has been set for mid-May.