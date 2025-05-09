Adidas Takes Over Miami for F1

Last weekend, Formula 1 stopped by the Sunshine State on its World Championship circuit for the Miami Grand Prix. While the most famous driver is inarguably Lewis Hamilton, fans of the races have their eyes on a promising, stylish 18-year old star decked out in adidas, and who debuted with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team this year: Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

At the top of 2025, adidas also announced its partnership with the Mercedes team to design stylish and performance-focused gear for the entire team, including drivers, mechanics and engineers. And to celebrate Miami as one of the most anticipated races on the calendar, adidas launched a summer collection so that everyone can get in on all the excitement.

The collection — which includes a driver’s jersey, loungewear, a jacket, t-shirts, adilettes, shorts and accessories — are inspired by Miami nature. Some pieces, like the driver’s jersey, feature an all-over black graphic of a mangrove tree leaf against burgundy and coral. Along for the ride were adidas-sponsored track stars Noah Lyles and Anna Hall, who hung out in the Mercedes and adidas-sponsored Miami Club — a private area with trackside views from a two-story suite, an outside garden and terrace area, meals prepared in front of guests, passed bites and endless cocktails.

As adidas expands at its reach at F1 working with all kinds of athletes, Lyles reminisced to PAPER about his own relatiionship to the brand: “They were the ones who just believed in me and my brother when we first came out of high school. They took a huge risk because I was so young. I told them straight to their face: ‘I'm gonna be an Olympic and multi-world champion.’” All of the excitement of the Miami Grand Prix also had Hall considering the between racing in a car and racing on foot. “The more I learn about almost every sport at a really high level, I start to see the crossover,” she tells PAPER. “Getting to go down into the paddock and learn about how many different people on their team have different jobs, like checking the temperature of the tires and everything down to like the smallest little detail. It reminds me a lot of the team that I have, where it's like, yes, I'm the one going out and performing on the track, but I literally have five different coaches, like two physios, my agents, my family and everybody there. It's almost like I have my own little pit crew. Pretty much to be successful at anything, you need to have your own pit crew like that.”

The adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Summer collection is available now at adidas.com/motorsport .

Photos courtesy of adidas