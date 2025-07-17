Running Through Life With the adidas Adizero Evo SL

These days, running isn’t just a workout — it has become one of the most powerful ways people connect with their community. And right now adidas is at the center of the conversation.
Whether it's training for a marathon, casual jogs with the crew or simply strolling through the streets, we all want shoes that can keep up — with our movement, our moods, our everything. And with summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to get outside wearing the new Adizero Evo SL.
The vibe? Feel fast. That’s the mindset behind the Adizero Evo SL. Whether knocking out a few tempo laps or just running out to grab a matcha, these sneakers are made to move with us. Lightweight, a minimalist design, and super breathable thanks to the engineered mesh upper, they’re as stylish as they are functional. And with a cushiony sole made of Lightstrike Pro foam, every step feels smooth and supported, which is perfect for back-to-back miles and whatever comes after. The bold aesthetic doesn’t hurt either — it’s just as at home on a run as it is in your weekend fit.
To bring it all to life, the campaign shows both shots of runners in motion in high-performance gear paired with the Adizero Evo SL’s, as well as more editorial scenes with models in stylish athleisure pieces. Clearly, the shoes can turn heads whether running in them or not.
This article is a collaboration between adidas and PAPER.