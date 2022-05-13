In the latest development in the ongoing Ezra Miller/ Hawaii saga, newly unearthed body-cam footage of their March arrest was released and they appear to claim that they film themself getting assaulted for "NFT Crypto Art."

In a video obtained by TMZ, the nonbinary actor is being taken into custody by local law enforcement for disorderly conduct. "I got assaulted and I started filming," they can be heard explaining. "Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

Miller is alleged to have attacked and spit at a patron at a Hawaii karaoke bar late March. In the body-cam footage, Miller explains “the guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Miller can be heard demanding the officer's name and badge number multiple times, growing increasingly belligerent as they're placed in cuffs and attempting to invoke their fourth amendment right to not be unreasonably searched and seized (even though it doesn't really apply in this case). Miller can also be heard claiming an item removed from their pocket as being "Nerf darts" and asking officers to not remove their “Flash ring” as it “means a lot” to them.

Miller goes on to express discomfort at the invasiveness of the search. “Hey, you just touched my penis," they yell. "Please don’t do that. I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!” Court records would later show that Miller would plea no contest to the charge of disorderly conduct given a $500 fine in exchange for a judge dismissing harassment and obstruction of a sidewalk charges.

The body-cam footage is only the latest in a growing list of evidence that Miller and Hawaii don't mix well. Following the karaoke bar incident, Miller was arrested in April for throwing a chair at woman, hitting her head and leaving a half-inch cut, after being asked to leave a private residence in lower Puna, Hawaii. The string of incidents prompted executives at Warner Bros. to have an emergency meeting about The Flash star's behavior, putting a pause on all their upcoming projects.

In Miller's defense, there may be other factors at play that coverage of their arrests is leaving out. As journalist Stephen M. Colbert points out, the bar that TMZ reports Miller was thrown out of has several one star Yelp reviews that describe the establishment's staff as being racist and blatantly anti-LGBTQ.

As to the claims they were filming assaults for some Shia LaBeouf-style crypto art project? Not outside of the realm of possibility. We all know there have been far dumber and flimsier excuses to turn anything and everything into an NFT anyway.