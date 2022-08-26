Erika Jayne is putting up all of her art for auction.

According to TMZ, an extensive collection of artwork belonging to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her ex-husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, will be auctioned off next week via John Moran Auctioneers, per court orders. The auction is part of a larger estate sale for the contents of the ex-couple's Pasadena home, with all proceeds going towards the $101 million debt that Girardi's former law firm, Girardi Keese, owes to creditors in its Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

In addition to furniture, sports memorabilia and decor, the art sale also reportedly includes coveted painting and etchings by famed artists like Joan Miró and David Hockney, as well as multiple works by legendary bronze sculptor, Glenna Goodacre. Amongst the other items up for auction are a 1997 Steinway piano and objects from Girardi's personal library, such as a first-edition pressing of Machiavelli's The Prince in English.

The bankruptcy case stems from allegations of Girardi Keese misappropriating client assets for its own use, such as settlement money owed to the survivors and loved ones of those who passed away in the 2018 crash of Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air Flight 610. Prosecutors have also claimed that Jayne was one of the beneficiaries of the scam, with the lawsuit saying that Girardi Keese potentially paid up to $25 million for the reality star's personal and professional expenses. Jayne, however, continues to claim that she had nothing to do with the alleged embezzlement.

"While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that 'divorce' is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK," the filing says in reference to Jayne's decision to divorce Girardi — who has late onset Alzheimer's and dementia and was deemed incompetent to handle his own finances by a judge — in late 2020.

The auction is set to start at noon on Wednesday, September 21. In the meantime, you can read TMZ's entire report on the sale here.