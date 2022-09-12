Just when we thought we’d made it to the other side of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Austin Butler’s accent, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla looms on the horizon. Priscilla tells the story of Elvis’ wife Priscilla Ann Presley who met Elvis in Germany at 14 and the courtship (read: grooming), marriage and infidelity that followed.

Jacob Elordi, of The Kissing Booth and Euphoria fame, will be taking on the role of Elvis alongside Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla herself. The A24 film is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Peering into the private life of the Presleys, Priscilla details Elvis’s advances, life on the Graceland estate, starting a family and raising their only child, Lisa Marie Presley. And that’s only the first year of their relationship.

In the following six-year marriage, both Elvis and Priscilla's affairs wore on the relationship, eventually bringing it to an end. To bring the story to life, Coppola and A24 decided to give the memoir the On the Rocks and The Bling Ring treatment, marking the third collaboration between the experimental production company and the auteur filmmaker. The film will begin shooting in Toronto this fall.

Elordi is well-equipped to play two sides of the ever-charismatic, albeit flawed King of Rock and Roll in the relationship drama that may satisfy the macabre curiosity of Nate-Maddy shippers who didn’t get screen time in Euphoria Season 2. We’re not bitter…

What remains to be seen is how Australian-native Elordi will master the Southern drawl and mannerisms of the Mississippi-born singer. Will he perpetually speak in a pseudo-Southern accent? Is the role of Elvis cursed and all the actors who take it on doomed to a life of whisper-speaking? We’ll have to find out.