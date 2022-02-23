Sir Elton John proves the show must go on.

While bound for NYC last night, set to perform at Madison Square Garden for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the “Rocket Man” singer was forced to make an emergency landing after his private jet experienced a malfunction 10,000ft above land.

The flight took off after yesterday morning from Farnborough Airport, but swiftly made a U-turn near the edge of Ireland when the pilot discovered issues with the plane’s hydraulics just an hour post-departure. The pilot had difficulties landing the plane, however, even though they accounted for hardships and finally touched down — to a crowd of firefighters, aircraft workers and first responders — after two unsuccessful attempts.

The singer, as he descended from his jet (which is branded with a large 'E' insignia) was visibly distraught and later stated he was “shaken” from the ordeal. This event, however, didn’t stop the natural performer from completing his show last night. He returned to the sky only a few hours later to perform at MSG, as promised, and dazzled behind his grand piano to an arrested crowd.

Sir Elton John has been making rounds in the US and Europe for nearly the past four years as he continues his final tour before retiring from the stage. Just last year, he released the final dates of the mega tour, ending in 2023. The trek has experienced a series of complications from COVID, including the singer’s own positive test results. Despite the tour’s break due to the pandemic in 2020, the venture has proven to be one of the artist’s most successful, as it became the highest grossing tour of 2020 in Oceania.