Human meme Elon Musk got more than he bargained for after asking the internet for sketch ideas.

You've probably heard by now that the "Technoking of Tesla" is hosting SNL this coming weekend alongside musical guest, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of rehearsals though, Musk decided to ask his 52 million Twitter followers to suggest "skit ideas" and, obviously, most people took it as an opportunity to roast the shit out of him.

Notably, some of the first to chime in were SNL's Chris Redd and former cast member Jon Lovitz, both of whom corrected Musk's use of the word "skits," instead of "sketches."

"First I'd call Em sketches," Redd wrote, referring to the fact that a skit is a short, single joke versus a sketch, which uses a script and contains multiples scenes.

And Lovitz went on to add that SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels would probably not be happy with Musk's terminology by talking about the time he accidentally pitched an idea for a "skit."

"Lorne said, testily, 'Jon, we don't do skits,'" Lovitz recalled. "'Skits are what they do on the Carol Burnett show. We do sketches.'"

Meanwhile, others treated Musk's query as an invitation to make some actually helpful suggestions about what he should do as one of the richest men in the world. You know, instead of thinking about TV "skits."

However, other Twitter users responded to his tweet by referencing some of Musk's past hijinks and PR snafus, such as the time he called a Thailand cave rescue diver a "pedo," that weed meme, union-busting, last year's perpetuation ofhis minimization of the pandemic and threatening to move Tesla to Texas, amongst other things.

And, of course, there were multiple suggestions about the recent spate of Tesla fires and fatal crashes, the latter of which has also spurred several federal investigations concerning the cars' Autopilot feature.

Granted, Musk himself doesn't seem all too bothered by the roasting, as he went on to jokingly (or seriously) pitch ideas like "Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank" and "Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony."

And while Lovitz later voiced his approval of Musk's "Irony Man" idea, we kind of doubt any current SNL players are going to go out of their way to help him out. After all, several cast members — including Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant and Andrew Dismukes — have already thrown some substantial shade his way, even though it's now being reported that no one's planning on boycotting the episode.