Elon Musk Drops 'Sexy' Tesla Short Shorts for $69.420

From the birth of his highly memed son to his close pal's presidential bid, Elon Musk seems to be celebrating a lot lately. And now, to commemorate Tesla's stock climbing, Musk has released "sexy" short shorts for a peculiar price.

For "only" $69.420, the weed-loving tech magnate has dropped limited edition red satin shorts with "S3XY" printed on the rear (which references several of Tesla's vehicles: Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y).

And what is the objective of the shorts, you might ask? Apparently Musk is selling them as a direct jab at "short sellers" of Tesla stock. Musk recently tweeted that he'd "send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times." Short sellers borrow and then sell stock, before buying it back for less money, which would certainly anger the capitalist billionaire.

On July 5, Musk tweeted a link to the shorts on the Tesla website, which are currently sold out, and users quickly took note of its description:

"Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with 'S3XY' across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."

Musk then announced to his 36.6 Million followers that they "broke the website" from a surplus of short short sales.

They may have sold out, but not before Musk had the opportunity to send a few boxes to Greenlight Capital President David Einhorn, who's known for selling short stocks. Musk rush ordered Einhorn a box of short shorts after the investor apparently had some choice words about Tesla.