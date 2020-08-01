As allegations against the toxic work culture at The Ellen Show have come out, record executive Scooter Braun has decided to speak in defense of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“People love to take shots. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. How easy it is to stay quiet when it doesn't effect them,” he wrote on an Instagram post on Friday. “@TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality all around the country and the world. She doesn't do what is popular she does what is right.”

He added, “Today I'm sending love out to her. I know first hand how much she helps others both when we are all watching and when we are not. @theellenshow thank you for all you do and keep your head held high.”

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed published a piece with multiple anonymous employees of DeGeneres's show accused top producers of racism, instilling fear, and intimidation. According to a letter from Ellen herself addressing employees, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the host is now taking responsibility for the misconduct and maltreatment of the crew since the show has her name.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," she wrote. "That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."