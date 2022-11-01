Social media star Dylan Mulvaney has responded to being misgendered by fellow trans woman Caitlyn Jenner.

The online back and forth started last week after Jenner stumbled upon a TikTok posted by the trans activist back in May, in which she talks about normalizing "women having bulges."

"Let's not ‘normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!," the former Olympic athlete wrote in a reply to Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn's derisive tweet about Mulvaney, who Jenner also later went on to misgender by writing, "He is talking about his penis!"

"There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest," as she continued in another tweet referencing the retro fashion icon's original video, which was made after she was stared at while shopping.

Jenner added, "Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis."

As a result, Mulvaney ended up responding to Jenner's comments on Sunday, October 30 in a new TikTok, where she took Jenner to task for "making me sound like I'm some creepy flasher exposing myself," when she was "wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall." Not only that, but she also reiterated that she'd clearly stated that she wasn't talking about indecent exposure in her initial video, which eventually led her to call out Jenner for using her "platform to publicly degrade me" and how "it told me everything I needed to know about you."

"A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil in my eyes," she continued, while also saying that she would've "still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way," given the responsibility of being "two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment."

Mulvaney said, "But then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."



That said, Jenner eventually ended up replying to the backlash on Sunday morning by tweeting about the "death threats" and "nasty hate mail" she'd received from "the so called 'inclusive' lgbtq community," though she also later wrote that "someone on my team called Dylan ‘he' that is what was regretted and has been handled internally."

You can watch Mulvaney's TikTok response to Jenner for yourself below.

