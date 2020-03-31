Dua Lipa made her first appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show last night via video chat. Joined by her dancers and band, the pop star performed her hit song "Don't Start Now" from her just-released sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.
Lipa's set started out by her singing on-screen and gradually incorporated her dancers and band, all of whom were performing from their own homes and managing to stay beautifully in sync. Ever the good sport, Lipa even urged fans watching to "make some noise" from the comfort of their own couch (or bed).
Check out the performance above and stream the album, below.
Photo via Instagram