Sometimes a meme is quite literally dank, and that's the case for a new viral trend where Twitter users fantasize about their ideal smoking circle.
"Blunt rotation" memes are the latest way to show off your niche pop culture knowledge, adding a 420 twist to the typical dream dinner party scenario. Our favorite is unfortunately this utterly cursed grouping of Ella Emhoff, Elizabeth Holmes, Hillary Clinton and Jameela Jamil:
dream blunt rotation https://t.co/xIO8k9cT46
— persona non greta, PhD, MD, STD (@persona non greta, PhD, MD, STD)1615063277.0
Whew.
There are also your more obvious classics, like this Lord of the Rings vibe:
dream blunt rotation https://t.co/flV2JSrPM4
— the thicc husband & father (@the thicc husband & father)1615168339.0