Anyone who watched the 2021 VMAs can probably agree that Doja Cat and her incredible hosting skills were highlights of the night. However, one of her greatest contributions to VMAs history was, arguably, her arsenal of camptastic outfits. And according to the internet, the most memorable one had to be her eye-popping, yellow and blue "worm" dress.

While accepting the award for "Best Collaboration" alongside SZA for "Kiss Me More," Doja appeared on-stage in a cozy-looking Thom Browne dress from the brand's SS18 collection, which gave her an opportunity to show off her amazing sense of humor. And the way she did that? By telling the crowd that she "never thought [she'd] be dressed as a worm accepting an award."

Naturally, Twitter user used the moment as meme fodder, seeing as how the look was compared to everything from a "Playskool glow worm" to a sleeping bag to Heimlich the caterpillar from A Bug's Life. And, of course, plenty of "Doja Caterpillar" puns.

Honestly, we're obsessed. See what else people are saying about Doja Caterpillar, below.

Photo via Getty / Jeff Kravitz

