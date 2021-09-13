Anyone who watched the 2021 VMAs can probably agree that Doja Cat and her incredible hosting skills were highlights of the night. However, one of her greatest contributions to VMAs history was, arguably, her arsenal of camptastic outfits. And according to the internet, the most memorable one had to be her eye-popping, yellow and blue "worm" dress.

While accepting the award for "Best Collaboration" alongside SZA for "Kiss Me More," Doja appeared on-stage in a cozy-looking Thom Browne dress from the brand's SS18 collection, which gave her an opportunity to show off her amazing sense of humor. And the way she did that? By telling the crowd that she "never thought [she'd] be dressed as a worm accepting an award."

.@DojaCat struggling to walk in her worm outfit at the 2021 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/6IoGB85Gw9 — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) September 13, 2021

Naturally, Twitter user used the moment as meme fodder, seeing as how the look was compared to everything from a "Playskool glow worm" to a sleeping bag to Heimlich the caterpillar from A Bug's Life. And, of course, plenty of "Doja Caterpillar" puns.

why tf is doja cat a playskool glow worm pic.twitter.com/x8OA27L6FR — Shane Creamer (@VZRSportsBelle) September 13, 2021

doja cat is cosplaying me in a sleeping bag when i was 12 #VMAs — ¨̮ sage ¨̮ (@sageandrage) September 13, 2021

we stan dojaCATerpillar am I right? 🐛 pic.twitter.com/BhRmvWWZzr — planet her CEO (@DojaHitSoSticky) September 13, 2021

its giving me DOJA CATerpillar😭😂 https://t.co/YviCguOTGF — onikasleeze (@onikasl3eze) September 13, 2021

Honestly, we're obsessed. See what else people are saying about Doja Caterpillar, below.

stylist: so what kind of look are u going for??



doja: did u ever see that 90s live action show Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland? remember the caterpillar dude on there???



stylist: say no more, fam.. pic.twitter.com/XrKv9aNNeh — certified forklift boy (@randal1211) September 13, 2021

Doja makes history as the first woman dressed as a worm to win an award at the VMAs pic.twitter.com/L5OWEuo9W2 — Dija- Gullible era| ᴺᴹ (@KadijahWasher) September 13, 2021

doja accepting her award be like pic.twitter.com/JLs4KgnCGi — august (@dlaminibabe) September 13, 2021

Doja wearing this season’s Alaskan Bull Worm 💅 pic.twitter.com/yDgQ5bpZ9m — Sarah (@d0ntblink) September 13, 2021