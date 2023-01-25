Doja Cat's Mustache and Goatee Look Is Made of False Lashes

If there's one thing to take away from Paris Couture Week this season it’s Doja Cat’s animated looks.

In true Doja fashion, her unique style was in full swing during every event. She started the week at Schiaparelli’s show in an all-red body paint look with help from makeup artist, Pat McGrath, and drenched in crystals — 30,000 to be exact.

On Wednesday, Doja had all eyes on her once again as she rolled up to the Viktor & Rolf’s show wearing a light brown pinstripe suit, blue glasses and modeled a goatee and mustache and eyebrows made out of fake eyelashes. Shall we say, “Bonjour, Monsieur?”

After fans were upset that Doja wasn’t wearing eyelashes at Schiaparell’s show, she later teased on her Instagram story that they would be making an appearance. “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you'll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf 🥸” Doja wrote. Fan’s didn’t expect where, though.

In an interview with Nylon, the Grammy-winning artist expressed her motive for the look, saying: “A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were disappointed saying that I didn’t have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, and so today I gave them lashes."

Doja’s risk-tasking approach to playing dress up is, of course, to entertain her fans. “I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy,” she said. “I love being here, and I love expressing myself here.”

So, could faux facial hair be the latest trend? We’ll have to wait and see what other Paris Fashion Week looks Doja has in store.