Diplo has responded to the backlash surrounding his supposed living arrangement with 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell.

It all started last week after the social media influencer told her 4.1 million followers that she was "living" with the 41-year-old DJ.

"I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors," she shared in a TikTok that thanked him "for always supporting [her] screaming antics." Additionally, Diplo has since appeared in several videos with Quenlin, including one captioned, "when you dont have to pay rent," as well as a series of clips titled, "Living With Diplo."

That said, it didn't take long for the information to raise eyebrows online, with some accusing the DJ of "grooming" Quenlin. And so, in response to speculation about the nature of their relationship, Diplo took to his Twitter on Sunday to refute any allegations of impropriety.

"OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building," he wrote, later mentioning in a follow-up tweet that they've previously bonded by making music together.

"Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us," Diplo continued, before adding that "as a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification."

"U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet," he said.

Not only that, but over the weekend, Quenlin herself also issued a statement in which she denied the two were anything more than just friends.

"I'm an adult. I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I've been living here for over a year," she wrote. "I'd rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he'd rather choke."

Quenlin then went on to contend that Diplo is "barely in LA because he's so busy," before saying that he's only "given me the opportunity and the security to create."

"Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him," Quenlin added. "Y'all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more."

See both Diplo and Quenlin's responses, below.

