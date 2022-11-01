Desiigner says he's quitting rap over Takeoff's death.

Following news of the Migos member's untimely passing, Desiigner mourned Takeoff's death during an emotional Instagram Live, in which he also announced his retirement from rap music.

“Yo, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” the "Panda" rapper said while pointing at plaques commemorating his past career achievements and crying, "This version of me is done."

“I can’t live like this no more," he said, asking "why do we do this?" over and over again. His statement was seemingly in reference the murders of other rappers like PnB Rock, Nipsey Hussle and Biggie, all of whom he also pays tribute to at the end of his livestream.

"Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done," Desiigner continued, before going on to bemoan the fact that he "can't even call" anyone from Quality Control Music, including Migos' other two members, Quavo and Offset.

“Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over," Desiigner added. Shortly thereafter, he also posted another Instagram Story featuring a black screen alongside the statement, "I'm done rap [sic]."

According to local news site Click 2 Houston, the Houston Police Department revealed during a press conference that Takeoff had been shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1. Authorities previously stated that one man had been declared dead at the scene and that two others were injured during the incident. That said, it was later confirmed that Quavo — who was also reportedly at the gathering — was unharmed.

Representatives for Desiigner have yet to formally address his Instagram Live. In the meantime though, you can watch a recorded version of his broadcast below.

Desiigner cries on IG live after hearing Takeoff got killed 💔 pic.twitter.com/X366lYhclr — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) November 1, 2022