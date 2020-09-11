Without a doubt, what we collectively refer to as New York Fashion Week will look entirely different when the "shows" kick off on September 13. In lieu of traditional live runways (unless you're Jason Wu or Rebeca Minkoff), everyone will be be experimenting with a variety of digital formats, mostly through some form of hybrid video and lookbook content.

In fact, many designers won't even present Spring 2021 collections, with words like "seasonless" and "reissues" being thrown around more and more. The only guarantee in this free-for-all showcase, then, is to expect the unexpected. And with most brands' collections slated to premiere on platforms like Runway360 or NYFW.com, the accessibility quotient has never been greater.

Ahead of NYFW, designers gave PAPER a peek at what we could expect from the September 2020 mostly digital showcase. From travel destinations like Japan to quarantining at childhood homes for the better part of the year, learn what brands like Anna Sui, Christian Cowan, Marchesa and more are inspired by this season.

ADEAM "For the ADEAM Spring & Summer 2021 collection, I wanted to focus on the mood of Summer in Japan.I would like to share the beauty that lies within Japanese culture with a global audience, especially now that international travel has become difficult." – Hanako Maeda, founder of ADEAM.