Demi Lovato has one regret about the recovery journey.

As you probably aware, the 30-year-old musician has always been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, who's made destigmatization a priority by being extremely candid about their own ongoing struggles with substance abuse. However, it turns out that she now wishes she was able to take a few things back, specifically the documentaries she made about her sobriety journey, including 2012's Stay Strong, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil.

In their recent cover interview with Alternative Press magazine, Lovato said she would "wait until I had my shit figured out more" before making the films.

"Because now it's cemented," they said. And after finally realizing that "sobriety is what works for me and nothing else," Lovato confessed that she found herself no longer identifying with Dancing with the Devil — which was filmed after the star's near-fatal overdose in 2018 — as she was "California sober" during filming.

"I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused," they said. "I wanted to perform stuff that felt genuine and authentic to where I'm at today, and what I'm listening to."



The Holy Fvck singer added, "I'm in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

However, none of this means that Lovato's done sharing, as they went on to say that their "story's not done" and they want "to be able to say by the time I've written a book, 'OK, this is me grown up."

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," they said. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."



If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).